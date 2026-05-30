Uzbekistan appoints Mirvokhid Azimov as Deputy Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Mirvokhid Azimov, one of Uzbekistan's prominent diplomats, has been appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Trend reports.
The diplomat previously served in Istanbul as the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will be responsible for the sectors of investment, export, and tourism.
Azimov's term of office as Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States was extended for a second time by the decision of the heads of state during the 11th OTS Summit held in Bishkek on November 6, 2024.