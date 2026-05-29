Luxembourg’s Cargolux freight airline to restart operations to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Luxembourg-based cargo airline Cargolux Airlines International S.A. is resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko and Cargolux Airlines International S.A. President Richard Forson.

Starting from June 1, the airline plans to operate up to 14 flights per week through Astana International Airport.

The project aims to enhance transport connectivity, increase cargo turnover, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role along the Middle Corridor linking Europe and Asia.

The ambassador noted that Cargolux’s return confirms Kazakhstan’s growing transit attractiveness as a key logistics and aviation hub between Europe and Asia.

In turn, Richard Forson emphasized that Kazakhstan has made significant investments in strengthening its transit and transport potential.

“Cargolux is interested in further contributing to the development of transport routes between Asia and Europe and strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan as a key partner on the Middle Corridor routes,” he said.

Cargolux Airlines International S.A. is Luxembourg’s largest cargo airline and one of Europe’s leading freight carriers. Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Luxembourg, the company operates scheduled and charter cargo services to more than 90 destinations across Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa, and the Middle East.