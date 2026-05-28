Kazakhstan plans to boost Middle Corridor's capacity to 10 million tons by 2030 - minister

Photo: Official information resource of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan plans to boost the capacity of the Middle Corridor to 10 million tons by 2030, the country's Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, a roadmap for the simultaneous elimination of route bottlenecks and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure has already been adopted to achieve this goal.

"By the end of 2025, the volume of shipments along the Trans-Caspian International Corridor increased by 62%, while container traffic increased by 2.7 times. We have set the ambitious goal of increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor to 10 million tons by 2030," Shakkaliyev noted.

The minister emphasized that Kazakhstan is consistently developing the digital infrastructure of the transport industry. Specifically, the Digital Trade Corridor digital platform is being implemented, allowing for online tracking of cargo shipments, the processing of shipping documents, tracking of cargo movements, and the integration of customs procedures into a single system.

According to him, thanks to digitalization, transit times at certain sections of the Kazakh-Chinese border have already been reduced from 12 hours to 30 minutes, and logistics processes have been optimized from two and a half weeks to two days. Furthermore, the country is working on creating a single maritime window at ports, which will reduce vessel call times from three hours to 30 minutes.

Shakkaliyev also informed that Kazakhstan is actively developing digital trading platforms, including AgroMarket and AgroTrade, and is implementing projects to integrate national technical regulation systems with the support of the Eurasian Development Bank.

He noted that special attention is being paid to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Kazakhstan already has the Alem.AI international AI center, two supercomputers have been launched, and the construction of a data center valley with an investment of over $1.5 billion has been announced.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel