Uzbekistan plans 282-km high-speed Tashkent-Samarkand highway

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Uzbekistan plans to build a 282-kilometer alternative highway connecting Tashkent and Samarkand with a designed speed of up to 150 kilometers per hour, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The project was presented to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a presentation on the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.

According to the project details, the road will pass through the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions and will be built to Category I-a standards with cement-concrete pavement and three lanes in each direction.

The project also includes construction of 12 transport interchanges, 60 tunnel crossings, 91 bridges, 16 overpasses, and 258 drainage facilities, alongside deployment of an intelligent transport system.

Plans further envisage development of 12 terminals, roadside infrastructure facilities, and a weight control system along the route.

During the presentation, instructions were given to accelerate negotiations with potential investors and begin construction works in the near term.