Azerbaijani FM briefs UN Secretary-General on peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres within the framework of his participation in the United Nations Security Council open debate on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System,” Trend reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

The meeting focused on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is engaged in productive cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies. In particular, satisfaction was expressed over the successful hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, held in Azerbaijan on May 17–22 this year.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s strategic relations with Central Asia and the country’s role in transport and connectivity were highlighted.

The Azerbaijani side also provided detailed information on the current post-conflict realities in the region, restoration and reconstruction efforts aimed at ensuring the dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homes, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, confidence-building measures, as well as the landmine threat in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.