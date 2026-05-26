Aid from Uzbekistan reaches flood-hit areas in Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbekistan delivered a new shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as part of assistance provided to communities affected by recent flooding and in connection with Eid al-Adha, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The aid delivery ceremony was held on May 25, in the city of Hairatan in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province and was assembled at Uzbekistan’s Termez Cargo Center. The humanitarian aid included food supplies as well as essential items for first aid and emergency response.

Afghan officials said the assistance will be distributed to residents of Balkh, Badakhshan, Baghlan, and other northern provinces impacted by recent heavy flooding.

Deputy Governor of Balkh province Abu Idris expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan’s leadership for what he described as the country’s continued support and humanitarian engagement with the Afghan people.

The aid was highlighted as part of Uzbekistan’s broader humanitarian outreach and reflects ongoing efforts to support Afghanistan’s population amid natural disasters and economic challenges.

Officials noted that this marks the second humanitarian aid shipment delivered by Uzbekistan to Afghanistan in 2026.

The Afghan side also pointed to Uzbekistan’s growing role in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding trade and economic cooperation, which they said has contributed to increased Afghan exports and improvements in socio-economic conditions in recent years.