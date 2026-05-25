President of Romania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of Romania Nicușor Dan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Mr. President,

The celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan provides me with the opportunity to extend to you my cordial congratulations, as well as my wishes for prosperity and peace for the Azerbaijani people.

The close and solid relations between our states are founded on strategic interests, Azerbaijan representing for Romania a good friend and a trusted partner in the South Caucasus region.

I welcome Your Excellency’s tireless efforts to establish a lasting peace in the South Caucasus, one that is meant to unlock the extraordinary potential of this region.

Romania will continue to act in support of the continuous and solid development of the dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

I take this opportunity to extend to you the invitation to pay a visit to Romania, in order to further deepen the Strategic Partnership between our countries in areas of common interest.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.