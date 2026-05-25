President Mirziyoyev plans overhaul of PhD programs and research system

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a package of proposals aimed at modernizing Uzbekistan’s scientific research system, strengthening doctoral education and increasing the practical impact of academic work, Trend reports, citing the presidential press service.

These reforms form part of Uzbekistan’s wider initiative to enhance its scientific competitiveness and bring its research sector into line with international standards.

Officials said scientific activity in Uzbekistan has increased in recent years, including growth in the number of papers published in international journals and higher-ranked scientific publications. However, authorities acknowledged that challenges remain in improving research quality, strengthening academic integrity and expanding the practical application of scientific work.

During the presentation, officials proposed introducing a new support system for researchers in priority areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, food security, medicine, water resources, new materials and seismology.

Under the proposals, doctoral scholarships in strategic scientific fields would increase by 70%, while additional annual funding would be allocated for laboratory equipment and research materials.

Authorities also discussed plans to strengthen accountability for academic supervisors by introducing a performance-based incentive system tied to successful dissertation defenses and international scientific activity.

Another major focus of the reforms involved restructuring the Higher Attestation Commission, which oversees academic degree certification in Uzbekistan. Officials proposed integrating the commission into the Academy of Sciences system, increasing oversight responsibilities for scientific councils and introducing rating-based evaluations.

The government additionally plans to reduce bureaucracy through full digitalization of academic degree procedures. According to officials, digital dissertation defense systems could cut administrative processes by up to 50%.

The reforms would also eliminate several paper-based requirements, including excessive printing of dissertation materials and repeated review procedures.

Officials further proposed launching new programs titled “Academic Degree Within a Project” and “Practical Doctorate,” allowing researchers to earn PhD degrees through applied scientific projects developed in cooperation with industrial enterprises and based on real economic needs.

The proposals also call for expanding the use of international experts in evaluating scientific projects, introducing digital assessment tools and improving transparency in research funding.

As scientific activity continues to grow, authorities emphasized the need to strengthen research quality controls and academic ethics standards. Plans include creating a unified digital monitoring system for researchers and improving oversight mechanisms.

The discussions additionally focused on increasing cooperation with Uzbek scientists working abroad. Officials proposed establishing a Scientific Advisory Council to develop recommendations based on international experience and modern research standards.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to further refine the proposals and continue modernizing Uzbekistan’s scientific and higher education systems.