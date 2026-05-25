We satisfy only 55 percent of our wheat needs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. We satisfy only 55 percent of our wheat needs, and unfortunately, this ratio is not increasing, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues, Trend reports.

"Thus, our self-sufficiency ratio regarding production and some figures will be announced. Wheat production. We satisfy only 55 percent of our wheat needs, and unfortunately, this ratio is not increasing. We are just treading water. For many years, wheat production in our country has remained at this level, despite a very significant impetus having been provided and many agroparks established. I must also state that the creation of agroparks has played a very large role in the development of agriculture. Despite this, our wheat production and its self-sufficiency ratio have not increased. Domestic production stands at 1,573,000 tons, while imports are at 1,267,000 tons. Look, we must reduce these imports. Naturally, taking into account our geography, our arable lands, and the necessity of cultivating other agricultural products, we should not set a goal to satisfy 100 percent of our food wheat needs ourselves. However, in any case, 55 percent is an unacceptable figure, and it must absolutely increase," the head of state emphasized.