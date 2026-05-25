Azerbaijani military reservists undergo comprehensive tactical training (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. In line with the training plan approved for the current year by the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a following training session involving a group of reservists was conducted in one of the military units of the Special Forces, Trend reports via the ministry.

The primary objective of the training session conducted within the framework of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription is to enhance the participants’ military preparedness and theoretical knowledge, as well as to advance their practical skills.

During the training session, reservists underwent comprehensive training in firearms proficiency, tactical operations, drill, physical conditioning, socio-political education, and other military disciplines, alongside informative sessions conducted to promote patriotic values.