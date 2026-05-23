Turkmenistan, Japan discuss interparliamentary cooperation and interregional dialogue

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Japan reviewed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and expanding political dialogue formats, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Tokyo.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Eisuke Mori.

Both sides praised the current state of Turkmenistan-Japan relations and exchanged views on further developing political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Particular emphasis was placed on expanding interparliamentary engagement, including strengthening the activities of the Turkmen-Japanese Interparliamentary Friendship Group and advancing preparations for the First Interparliamentary Forum under the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue in Ashgabat.

The sides also discussed the establishment of exchange mechanisms between women parliamentarians of Turkmenistan and Japan, focusing on cooperation in healthcare, education, charity, and culture.