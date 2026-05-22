Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Honorable Mr. President,

I am pleased to express my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and the Government of Azerbaijan and the friendly people of Azerbaijan progress and prosperity.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect and esteem for Your Excellency," the letter reads.