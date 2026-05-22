Summer festival “Force of Love” 2026 to be held in Baku

From 5 to 7 June, the art space Space____________13 will become the venue for the “Force of Love” 2026 festival, organised by NARGIS Magazine – an event featuring a large craft market that brings together art and real-life interaction. As part of the festival, various books, photographs, vinyl records, vintage jewellery and bags, home and beauty products, clothing by local brands, food corners, and much more will be presented.

On 5 June, in collaboration with Nargis Fund, a special entertainment programme dedicated to International Children’s Day will be organised for children living in orphanages. Young guests can look forward to a theatrical performance, a festive atmosphere, and gifts.

On 5, 6, and 7 June, festival guests will not only be able to find unusual gifts but also become part of a rich programme: attend puppy yoga sessions, enjoy music and a variety of cuisines, and spend time in a creative atmosphere. Together with children and friends, they will also be able to take part in master classes on coffee art, acrylic painting, ceramics, plate painting, floristry, decorative arts, robotics, soap making, perfumery, and scrapbooking. Most of them will be held free of charge, as the festival has a social focus, and its main goal is to provide people with a space for communication and shared creativity where they can spend time with family and friends.

The festival will also feature special master classes led by Ulviyya Mahmud, the Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine.

As part of the event, the Centre for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Yaradıcı) under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is the main sponsor of the festival, invites everyone interested to turn their dreams into reality and demonstrate their talents across a wide range of fields.

The festival highlights the importance of love – love for yourself, your family and those around you, for nature, and, of course, for the work to which you devote yourself. It promises to become a vibrant, interactive, and memorable event filled with positive emotions and experiences. We look forward to seeing you!