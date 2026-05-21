Azerbaijan's post-war projects symbolize revival of native lands - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The projects implemented in the post-war period represent the revival of the native lands in Azerbaijan, President’s Special Representative in the Kalbajar district, Bashir Hajiyev, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the “Path from Urbicide to Post-Conflict Reconstruction” event held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion during the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), he noted that behind all the reconstruction and development activities being carried out today is the severe destruction, vandalism, and ecological terrorism committed in Kalbajar during the occupation.

Hajiyev recalled that the settlements of the region were massively destroyed, the historical environment and natural ecosystem that people have formed over the years have been seriously damaged. Historical and cultural heritage, rare religious monuments, cemeteries, and other cultural examples have been seriously damaged.

At the same time, the rich natural resources of Kalbajar hd been exploited in an ecologically irresponsible way, forests have been burned, natural resources have been plundered, and water resources and wildlife have been seriously damaged. The economic potential of the district has also been largely destroyed. Over the years, the ecological system and environment of the region have been severely damaged.

"Therefore, the projects implemented in the post-war period represent not only the process of construction and rebuilding, but also the restoration of historical justice and the revival of the native lands," he explained.

The special representative emphasized that immediately after the liberation of the territories as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, large-scale mine clearance and restoration work began in those areas.

"These projects support the natural regeneration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, inclusive and sustainable settlement, and the restoration of economic activity, and play an important role in transforming these regions into developed regions.

At the same time, these processes are of particular importance in terms of eliminating the consequences of the destruction, ecological terrorism, and deforestation committed during the occupation," he added.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.