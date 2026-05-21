Uzbekistan, OSCE discuss expanded cooperation on regional stability and reform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan held a substantive and productive meeting with Feridun Sinirlioglu, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports via the ministry’s official channel.

During the discussions, participants examined the role and importance of the OSCE in the current complex international environment, as well as its contribution to promoting open dialogue and mutual trust.

Special attention was given to Uzbekistan’s initiatives in gender equality, youth policy, cybersecurity, green development, environmental sustainability, and regional cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding practical partnership with the OSCE.

A key part of the meeting focused on fostering a new atmosphere in Central Asia based on good neighborliness and mutual trust.

The sides also exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues, stressing that all conflicts and disputes must be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means, dialogue, and in accordance with international law.