Night phase of Distinguished Visitors Day conducted within “EFES-2026” exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov watched the nighttime phase of the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of “EFES-2026” multinational joint exercise at Ozdere military camp, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Initially, the guests were introduced to samples of military weapons and equipment displayed at the Defense Industry Exhibition organized within the framework of the event.

The Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia, as well as other distinguished observers, highly appreciated the execution of various tasks carried out during the exercise, including the seizure of an imaginary enemy vessel at night, the organization of coastal security, the provision of aerial reconnaissance and fire support by helicopters, and operations conducted by artillery forces and other units.

The main objective of the exercise, involving military personnel from 50 countries, is to enhance the methods and capabilities of jointly employing the weapons and assets available in the arsenals of the Land Forces, Naval Forces, and Air Forces of the participating countries during large-scale operations.

The exercise also envisages strengthening interoperability between military contingents, ensuring the effective use of Tactical Data Link (TDL) systems, enhancing cybersecurity capabilities during military operations, and developing a common understanding of cybersecurity.