Uzbek Senator takes part in KazanForum 2026 on Russia-Islamic world cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Kobul Tursunov, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Budget and Economic Issues of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, took part in the 17th International Economic Forum “Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2026” held in the Russian city of Kazan, Trend reports via the Senate Committee of Uzbekistan Oliy Majlis.

The 17th International Economic Forum brought together representatives from nearly 100 countries, international organizations, businesses, and expert communities.

The attendants discussed economic cooperation, investment partnerships, transport and logistics connectivity, and digital economy development.

Alongside economic cooperation, investment partnerships, transport and logistics connectivity, and digital economy development the participants discussed industrial cooperation, green energy, innovative technologies, and Islamic finance development across Eurasia.

The forum also focused on strengthening regional ties and promoting joint investment and trade projects.

KazanForum has become a major platform for dialogue between Islamic countries and Eurasian states on transport, investment, and technology cooperation.