Urban transformation requires systematic approach to resolve existing gaps - UN-Habitat chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The challenges and existing gaps requiring resolution in the field of urban transformation remain numerous, demanding a highly systematic approach to these issues, Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said, Trend reports.

The UN official made the remarks during an event titled "Rethinking Cultural Heritage and Inclusive Urban Regeneration" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, overcoming these challenges must stand as a top priority for urban planning policy.

"When discussing the cities of the future, focusing solely on the future does not suffice; we must simultaneously look carefully at the experiences of the past and the lessons of historical urban development," Rossbach noted. "This is because a sustainable urban model takes shape from balanced development that accounts for both modern methodologies and the historical context."

She emphasized that the United Nations must act as a single family in resolving these issues, strengthening coordination among member states and supporting the promotion of inclusive, equitable, and sustainable approaches throughout the urban transformation process.

"We view the issue of cultural heritage and its preservation as a separate development track. Protecting cultural heritage means not only preserving the past but also shaping the identity of future cities. Cultural development remains impossible without this component; concurrently, sustainable development cannot fully materialize without the preservation of cultural heritage," the UN-Habitat chief concluded.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.