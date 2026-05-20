Uzbekistan, British Council discuss expanding higher education cooperation in London

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan and the British Council discussed expanding cooperation in higher education and workforce development during talks held in London on the sidelines of the World Education Forum 2026, Trend reports.

The meeting was held between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Sardor Rajabov and British Council CEO Scott McDonald.

The sides discussed strengthening cooperation in university education, English-language teaching, academic exchange programs, and scientific research.

Uzbek officials outlined ongoing reforms in the country’s higher education and innovation sectors, including efforts to improve English-language instruction, introduce international education standards, and train specialists for the modern labor market.

The discussions also focused on practical cooperation measures, including training programs for English teachers at universities and vocational institutions, expanding English-language degree programs, improving university management and quality control systems, and developing joint research and student exchange initiatives.

Student employment and the development of practical and modern workplace skills were also among the topics discussed.

British Council representatives highlighted the organization’s role in supporting English-language education, international testing systems, and academic exchange programs in more than 100 countries.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to expand cooperation and launch new joint initiatives aimed at supporting the modernization of Uzbekistan’s education system and strengthening international academic ties.