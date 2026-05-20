Baku hosts event on smart and sustainable urban projects within WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. An event titled "Urban Value Chain in Practice: Delivering Smart and Sustainable Urban Projects in Azerbaijan" is underway within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

During the panel session, participants discuss the implementation of smart and sustainable city projects in Azerbaijan, the formation of the urban value chain, innovative approaches, and potential investment opportunities.

Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher," and Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), speak at the event.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated