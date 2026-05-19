Azerbaijan's efforts to transform liberated areas into dev't centers face mine threat - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan's efforts to transform the liberated territories into centers of development, prosperity, and connectivity face serious artificial obstacles, particularly the threat of landmines, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at an event on "Cities at the heart of connectivity: Urban reconstruction and regional cooperation" held as part of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that mines remain the biggest obstacle to reconstruction, economic activity, agricultural development, and the safe return of people.

"According to official data, there are more than 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated areas.

Since the end of the conflict, hundreds of civilians and demining workers have been victims of mine explosions.

For this reason, mine action is one of Azerbaijan's top national priorities and is considered a key condition for long-term regional stability," he added.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.