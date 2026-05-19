Cities around world facing floods, fires and landslides - UN-Habitat chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Cities around the world are facing floods, landslides, fires, and security challenges, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Anacláudia Rossbach, said at a press conference being held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, cities are "on the front lines" of climate and natural crises, and many are already experiencing devastating floods, landslides, and fires.

Rossbach noted that humanity is moving from an urbanization rate of approximately 50% to approximately 70% in the next 20 years, amid growing climate challenges, natural disasters, and conflicts.

She emphasized that the world needs new approaches and innovations to create sustainable cities of the future.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.