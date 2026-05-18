Georgian Prime Minister сalls WUF13 important platform for sharing experiences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. This forum, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), is an important platform for sharing experiences and developing a shared vision for building safer, more inclusive communities, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the Leaders' Summit held within the framework of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The Prime Minister of Georgia noted that today cities are at the center of all global challenges, such as climate resilience, housing security, sustainable development, and social solidarity.

"How we plan, develop, and protect cities will determine the stability, prosperity, and sustainability of our societies for future generations," he explained.

Kobakhidze stressed that, along with the strong economic growth observed in Georgia in recent years, balanced regional development and modern urban planning have become key priorities of this country's national policy.

"Our goal is not only to expand infrastructure and improve the quality of life, but also to ensure that development is sustainable, balanced between regions, and in line with the needs of citizens.

With the support of our international partners, Georgia is currently advancing the national spatial development concept. This important document forms the basis of housing and urban planning policy and serves to ensure balanced and sustainable development in all regions of the country.

"For the effective implementation of these reforms, institutional coordination has been strengthened through a specialized agency within the central government system. This mechanism supports long-term planning and ensures that urban transformation is implemented on the basis of strategic vision, sustainability, and effective management," he added.