Belarus to prioritize individual housing construction in coming years - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Construction of individual residential homes that combine comfort and affordability will become one of the key priorities in the coming years, Belarusian official Igor Sergeyenko said at the World Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Leaders’ Summit held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Sergeyenko said Belarus is also placing increased emphasis on assessing the carbon footprint of construction projects and plans to use RDF technologies in the sector.

Sergeyenko, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Assembly of Belarus, noted that the current session marks the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

“This period has been a stage of searching for optimal solutions,” he said. “Today it is important to strengthen the achievements made and define new priorities.”

He added that Belarus remains open to constructive dialogue and meaningful international partnerships aimed at addressing modern urban planning challenges.

“Only by combining efforts and listening to every voice can we build cities where all conditions for high quality of life and well-being are created,” Sergeyenko said.