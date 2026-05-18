One of the tasks facing the government now is the reconstruction of Garabagh and East Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. One of the main tasks for our government now is the reconstruction of Garabagh and East Zangezur, an area which had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, and which suffered total destruction and devastation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The President noted: “International observers and visitors compared, for instance, Aghdam with Hiroshima. They called it the Hiroshima of the Caucasus because this city just did not exist. It was totally leveled to the ground, and unlike Hiroshima, it was done not in one day as a result of an atomic bomb, but it was done during 30 years of occupation, when the buildings—historical buildings, public buildings, and houses—were just dismantled and completely destroyed.”