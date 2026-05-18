WUF13 in Baku draws record global audience, UN-Habitat Chief says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. No session of this nature has ever brought together such a large global audience as the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach said at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, it's no coincidence that tens of thousands of people from different communities and high-level leaders from around the world have come together in Baku.

"Our goal is to find an answer to the question: "How can we ensure adequate housing for all in times of uncertainty, instability, and destruction?

Despite the heavy rains and storms that have affected parts of Azerbaijan in recent days, we have come together in Baku with resilience, determination, and a sense of common purpose. We see teamwork and rapid response here. The level of interest and participation here is exceptional. No session of this nature has ever brought together such a large and diverse global audience as WUF13. This further demonstrates that housing and sustainable urban development are at the heart of our shared future," the executive director said.

Rossbach thanked the Azerbaijani Government for hosting WUF13 and noted that WUF13 is an opportunity to accelerate implementation through practical action, partnerships, and investments.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.