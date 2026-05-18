Governments and civil society to work together for sustainable cities - Pakistani representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Governments and civil society organizations must cooperate more closely to build sustainable and resilient cities, a Pakistani representative said at the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel session on “Ensuring Inclusive Urban Resilience, Disaster Risk Reduction and Promoting Sustainable Waste Management,” organized by the Global South NGO Platform, Sana Ullah Rathore, founder and president of the Youth Organization of Pakistan, told that disaster management must prioritize prevention rather than reaction.

He said more serious work is needed on issues such as air quality, flooding, heavy rainfall and other climate-related risks.

“It is not enough to intervene only after a disaster has occurred. The main focus should be on disaster prevention,” Rathore said. “Preventive measures should be taken before disasters happen. Governments and civil society organizations should work together and prepare disaster preparedness plans in parallel.”

Rathore also highlighted the importance of reducing carbon emissions and expanding renewable energy use, noting that his organization has implemented solar energy projects in Pakistani cities to support sustainable development.

He called for stronger collaboration between governments and civil society in building climate-resilient urban systems.

Rathore further emphasized the importance of youth participation in climate action and urban development, saying young people should be given opportunities to lead local projects and engage in decision-making processes.

“Young people should be given opportunities to solve the problem of climate change,” he said.