Indonesia plans to use experience from WUF13 in its urban development plans - mayor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is an important platform for exchange of experience and international cooperation, the Mayor of the Indonesian city of Bogor, Dedie Abdu Rachim, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

He noted that the forum's organizing committee has done a great job to ensure the successful holding of the event and a wide participation from various countries around the world.

Dedie Abdu Rachim pointed out that the goal is to study the urban planning experiences of different countries, while simultaneously sharing the experience of Indonesia, and specifically the city of Bogor, with other states.

"Although the signing of specific memorandums is not currently planned, opportunities for future cooperation are being explored, and work is underway to align the experiences presented between the countries. After the forum, it is planned to integrate the knowledge and experience gained into the development plans of Indonesia, especially for the city of Bogor," the mayor added.