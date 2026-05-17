Azerbaijan establishes successful social housing policy model - Omer Bulut (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan has formed a successful model of social housing policy, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Omer Bulut told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

He noted that significant results have been achieved in the field of social housing in both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

According to the deputy minister, about 1.75 million units of social housing have been built in Türkiye to date, while in Azerbaijan, large-scale projects are being implemented through the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA).

He emphasized that in both countries, the primary focus is placed on providing housing for citizens with low incomes and limited access to real estate, with the human factor at the center of attention.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold more advanced positions in the field of social housing compared to many countries and are ready to share their experience with other states," he said.

Omer Bulut also pointed out Azerbaijan's successful experience in organizing international events, stressing that hosting COP29 and other platforms stands as a confirmation of these capabilities.

Furthermore, he highly appreciated the projects implemented jointly with Azerbaijan within the framework of the reconstruction of Karabakh.