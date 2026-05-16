WUF13 to kick off in Baku tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), one of the world’s most authoritative international platforms in the field of urban development, will begin in Baku tomorrow, May 17, Trend reports.

WUF13 is jointly organized by the UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The session, which will run through May 22, is dedicated to the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.”

The forum is regarded as one of the largest international platforms addressing not only urban planning and architecture, but also global issues related to social development, economic transformation, climate change, and human well-being.

The international platform established by UN-Habitat is aimed at finding global solutions to contemporary challenges. The forum also plays an important role in shaping global urbanization policy by bringing together governments, city leaders, scholars, architects, investors, business representatives, and civil society organizations.

Hosting WUF13 in Baku is viewed as an indication of Azerbaijan’s growing role in international urbanization processes. The decision reflects the high recognition of the country’s contribution to international cooperation, its reputation as a reliable partner, and its modern urban development policy.

More than 32,000 participants from 180 countries have registered for WUF13, already setting a record in the forum’s history.

The total area allocated for the forum, including the Baku Olympic Stadium and adjacent territory, covers 53 hectares. Plenary halls, exhibition spaces, media centers, and innovation zones have been established at the venue. The hall designated for the opening and closing ceremonies can accommodate up to 6,000 participants.

Around 300 parallel sessions, meetings, and events are planned daily throughout the forum.