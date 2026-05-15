President of Uzbekistan thanks Azerbaijan for boosting OTS International standing

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked Azerbaijan for its contribution to enhancing the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Mirziyoyev made the statement at the informal summit of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkestan.

“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for its effective efforts to enhance the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States,” he said, speaking today at the informal OTS summit in Turkestan.

He further highlighted the strong momentum of economic development in OTS member states.

"For example, in 2022, the combined economic potential of our countries exceeded $2.4 trillion, and its growth rate was twice that of global growth. Over the past year alone, trade turnover between the organization’s member states grew by 14% to $10 billion. The Turkic Investment Fund began operations this year. The Council of Central Banks and the Coordination Council on Green Finance have also launched their activities. All of this clearly confirms the institutional strengthening of our organization," said the President of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev noted that the priority task facing the OTS countries is to institutionalize their relations.