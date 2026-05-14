Global South Platform to gain strength through regional representation, SecGen says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Global South Platform will be strengthened through regional representation and closer coordination among nations, Fuad Karimli, Secretary General of the Global South NGO Platform, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week.”

Karimli announced plans to work with four regional deputies—for Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania.

“This is not merely an institutional framework. It is a commitment to closer cooperation and constant interaction across all regions,” Karimli emphasized.

Secretary General added that this management model would make the platform more representative, flexible, and focused on the real needs of the regions.

“The Global South must be better represented in global decision-making processes and influence the international agenda through unity and coordination,” Karimli stressed.

Furthermore, the official noted that “the voices of the Global South have too often remained on the periphery of global decision-making,” underscoring the need for a shift in the approach to international dialogue.

“We didn't just take a seat at the table. We sought to reshape the discussion itself so that it would reflect our realities, priorities, and aspirations,” Karimli pointed out.

Fuad Karimli underlined that it is precisely the collective action of the countries of the Global South that can shift the global balance of representation and strengthen their influence on international processes.