Uzbekistan, Belarus discuss expansion of transport and logistics cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan and Belarus have discussed issues of expanding transport and logistics cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The discussions were held during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Transport Mamanbiy Omarov and a delegation led by Alexander Zaitsev, Chairman of the General Meeting of Participants of Bremino Group JSC of Belarus.

The parties focused on the development of cargo transportation between Belarus and Uzbekistan, the organization of train operations by Bremino Group, and the implementation of specialized logistics solutions. The Belarusian side highlighted that the company operates more than 40 trains per month to China, reflecting its logistical capacity.

Special attention was also given to prospects for road freight transport cooperation, strengthening ties between relevant organizations, and gradual implementation of new logistics projects based on the needs of domestic exporters.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to jointly assess existing logistics infrastructure on site, review terminal and port operations, and continue dialogue on future cooperation areas.