Ukraine's Kharkiv marks 103th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. An event dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, was held at the Mykola Lysenko Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, Afgan Salmanov, Director of the Department for Work with Public Associations of the Kharkiv City Council, Nikita Sterin, heads and representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Kharkiv, representatives of various nations, cultural and educational figures, as well as members of the local community.

First, the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Ukraine were played, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and those who died for the independence of both countries.

Then, a documentary film about the life and statehood activities of Heydar Aliyev was shown.

Sterin emphasized the exceptional role of the National Leader in the establishment of a modern, strong, and independent Azerbaijani state. He also expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance and continuous support provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

Salmanov said that relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Ukraine are based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect, and strategic partnership, and that the foundation of these relations was laid by Heydar Aliyev.

The artistic part of the event featured works by Muslim Magomayev, Fikrat Amirov, Arif Malikov, Gara Garayev, Sevil Aliyeva, Tofig Guliyev, Nikolay Lysenko, and Heorhiy Maiboroda, as well as Ukrainian folk songs. Vugar Shammadov performed musical pieces on the tar, and Tofig Guliyev's "Spring" work was presented accompanied by a symphony orchestra.