Iran names conditions for return to talks with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iran does not intend to return to negotiations with the United States to resolve the conflict until Washington fulfills Tehran's five conditions, Trend reports.

According to the information, the conditions put forward include a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, primarily in Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions against Iran, the unblocking of frozen Iranian assets, compensation for damage caused by the war, and recognition of Tehran's sovereign rights to the Strait of Hormuz.

It is reported that the fulfillment of these demands is considered the minimum necessary to restore trust and the possible resumption of the negotiation process.