Kyrgyzstan’s freight sector expands steadily across all modes

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. Kyrgyzstan has recorded steady growth in freight transportation across all modes over the past 15 years.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows that freight volumes rose from 36.9 million tons in 2010 to 51 million tons in 2023, 54.1 million tons in 2024, and 60.7 million tons in 2025.

This represents a 64.5% increase, or a 1.6-fold rise, compared to 2010. Over the same period, GDP expanded from 220.4 billion soms ($2.5 billion) to 1.97 trillion soms ($22.6 billion), an 8.9-fold increase, or 796.7%.

Year-on-year, freight transportation grew by 12.2% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has prioritized the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, implementing projects to modernize roads, enhance transit capacity, and improve freight efficiency, thereby strengthening regional connectivity and trade flows.