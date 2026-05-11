Azerbaijani Para-taekwondo fighter claims silver medal at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani Para-taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov (58kg) won the silver medal on the opening day of the European Para-taekwondo Championship in Munich, Germany, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani fighter, competing in the K44 category, demonstrated exceptional prowess by defeating Polish opponent Kaszjan Mikolajzak in the quarter-finals and advancing through the semifinals.

In a gold-medal bout against Israeli Paralympic champion Asaf Yasur, Zeynalov secured the silver medal, marking the first continental podium finish of his career.