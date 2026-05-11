Delegation of Lithuanian Military Academy visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Pursuant to the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Lithuania, a delegation from the Military Academy of Lithuania is visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, a meeting held at the Institute of Military Management operating under the National Defense University highlighted the importance of international cooperation and exchange of experience in the educational process. The sides also conducted a detailed exchange of views on issues of common interest.

Subsequently, the guests were briefed on the history of the educational institution, its areas of activity, innovations implemented in the educational process, and other related matters. Questions of interest to the delegation were also answered.

During their visit to Azerbaijan, which will continue until May 15, the Lithuanian delegation is scheduled to visit a military unit of the Land Forces, as well as the cities of Lachin, Khankendi, and Shusha, in addition to participating in a cultural tour program in the capital.