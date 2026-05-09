103rd anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijani SSS (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. On the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of our modern statehood and the honorary head of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, the Chief of the State Security Service (SSS), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, and the personnel of the Service visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to his cherished memory with deep respect. Flowers were also laid at the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Trend reports, citing the State Security Service.

The ceremony continued in the assembly hall of the SSS, where a minute of silence was observed to honor the unforgettable memory of the Great Leader and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of our country, followed by the performing of the National Anthem.

Delivering a speech at the event, the Chief of the SSS, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, reflected on the Great Leader’s 25 years of prolific activity within the security agencies. He stated that the "nationalization" of this vital institution and its restructuring in the spirit of the ideology of Azerbaijanism were the direct results of the unwavering will of the visionary politician, Heydar Aliyev.

Emphasizing that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev—who skillfully continues the political course of the Great Leader—our country has achieved historic successes in all fields, the Service Chief noted that the security agencies have entered a qualitatively new stage of development thanks to the special attention and care of the Head of State.

Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev affirmed that the personnel will continue to fulfill their duties with a high sense of responsibility toward protecting our statehood and ensuring national security.

The event concluded with the presentation of high state awards to SSS employees who distinguished themselves in their service.