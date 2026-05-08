Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to integrate 15-year dev't plans into World Bank geoinformation system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region will integrate its long-term infrastructure and urban development plans into a unified geoinformation system managed under the framework of the World Bank, Trend reports via Samarkand Regional Administration.

The initiative was discussed at a meeting in the regional administration involving the head of Samarkand region Adiz Babayev, World Bank representatives, and experts from Spain’s IDOM company, which won the tender for developing regional master plans.

The program is being implemented under the “Well-Designed and Sustainable Cities” initiative with a total budget of $410 million and introduces a shift toward long-term 15-year strategic planning for regional infrastructure development.

All infrastructure projects will be consolidated into a single geoinformation platform, enabling more coordinated planning, improved efficiency of urban systems, and better alignment of development priorities across sectors.