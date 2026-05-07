Iran signals readiness to resume U.S. talks via Pakistan mediation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Iran is ready to resume negotiations with the U.S. through Pakistan’s mediation, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is not currently engaged in direct negotiations with the US. Information is exchanged exclusively through Pakistan’s mediation.

Rezaei added that the Pakistani side is striving to facilitate an agreement between Iran and the U.S.

“At present, Iran has certain frameworks for discussions. Iran is not currently discussing the nuclear issue. Iran has expressed its readiness to negotiate an end to the war, Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, compensation to Iran for the war, and the lifting of sanctions against Iran,” he noted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.