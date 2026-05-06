Uzbekistan announces launch of new cargo route from China to Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. Uzbekistan’s national railway operator has announced the launch of a new multimodal cargo route connecting China with Afghanistan via Central Asia, Trend reports via Uzbek Uztemiryulkonteyner.

According to the operator, the route involves the transport of containerized cargo by rail from China via the Altynkol station (Kazakhstan) to Uzbekistan, followed by delivery to the Bukhara logistics center in Uzbekistan operated by Uztemiryulkonteyner.

From there, the cargo is reloaded onto trucks and transported through Turkmenistan to the city of Herat in Afghanistan.

Previously, cargo along this corridor was mainly transported via a maritime route from China to Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, followed by overland delivery to Afghanistan.

The new route covers a distance of about 7,400 kilometers, with average delivery time estimated at around 30 days, contributing to improved efficiency and reduced transit times.