Uzbekistan plans measures to expand cashless payments and digital infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan has discussed measures to further expand cashless payments and advance digital financial infrastructure, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

The proposals were reviewed during a meeting held by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev focused on digitalization and improving financial services.

Special attention was given to the growing shift toward non-cash settlements for goods and services, highlighting the need to make such payments more convenient for both citizens and businesses.

The measures include developing banking infrastructure, improving the fee system, and enhancing cashback mechanisms to support wider adoption of digital payment solutions.