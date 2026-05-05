Turkmenistan reports growth in trade turnover in 4M2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan has reported positive dynamics in retail trade turnover, which has risen by 9.9% in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov during a Cabinet meeting on Turkmenistan’s macroeconomic performance in January-April 2026, held via digital system by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the report, the volume of produced goods increased by 10.4% year-on-year during the reporting period, with positive production indicators recorded across all sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, foreign trade turnover increased by 9.2% over the reporting period.

For reference, the growth of Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover January-March 2026 accounted to 3.7%. The current figures, however, reflect the accelerating growth of foreign trade.