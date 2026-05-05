Uzbekistan's Central Bank upgrades growth outlook for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Central Bank of Uzbekistan has revised upward its economic growth forecast for 2026 to 7-7.5%, Trend reports.

According to the regulator, economic activity accelerated in the first quarter of the year, with real GDP expanding by 8.7%. Stronger performance in the services, construction, and trade sectors indicates that aggregate demand remains the main driver of growth.

The bank also noted that the steady rise in investment inflows, including foreign direct investment, is expected to continue supporting economic expansion in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, taking these factors into account, the regulator upgraded its 2026 outlook, raising the projected growth rate to 7–7.5 percent from the previous estimate of around 6.5-7 percent.