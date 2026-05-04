Iran reports below-normal water levels - Ministry of Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Water conditions are below normal in 10 provinces across Iran, impacting a population of more than 35 million people.

Data obtained by Trend from Iran's Ministry of Energy shows that total precipitation since September 22, 2025, has reached 225.1 millimeters, in line with the country’s long-term average. However, uneven rainfall distribution has left several provinces facing below-normal water levels.

Despite a 4% increase in precipitation compared to long-term figures—and a 66% rise from the same period last year—officials say a prolonged six-year drought and depleted water reserves, particularly groundwater, continue to pose serious challenges.

Reduced rainfall has been most evident in provinces home to salt lakes, the ministry said. Tehran and Qom provinces are experiencing the most severe water stress, with precipitation levels down 29% compared to historical averages.

Authorities also reported limitations in drinking water supply in major cities including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Arak, Qom, Isfahan and Yazd, underscoring the need for stricter water consumption management.

Water shortages have intensified in recent years, prompting the government to consider more aggressive measures to address the crisis.