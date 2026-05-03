Baku Marathon turns city into vibrant, dynamic platform of unity and energy – Eldar Gasimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Baku Marathon turns the city into a vibrant, dynamic platform of unity and energy, Eurovision winner Eldar Gasimov said, Trend reports.

He noted that at first glance Eurovision and the Baku Marathon belong to different spheres — music and sport — but in essence they have much more in common than it may seem.

“Eurovision is a stage where countries compete through music, emotions, and show. The Baku Marathon is a course where people overcome themselves, demonstrating endurance, willpower, and team spirit. In both cases, not only victory matters, but also participation itself, the atmosphere, and the unifying effect.

If Eurovision gathers millions of viewers in front of screens and unites them through art, the Baku Marathon brings together thousands of participants on the city’s streets, turning Baku into a vibrant, dynamic platform of unity and energy.

What they have in common is their international scale, positive agenda, and the idea of openness. In one case — through music and culture, in the other — through sport and a healthy lifestyle,” Gasimov said.

According to him, both events shape the country’s image as a place where creativity, activity, and international interaction are valued.