Turkmenistan President orders preparations for participation in World Urban Forum in Baku

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 2. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has instructed relevant officials to ensure thorough preparations for Turkmenistan’s participation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The directive was given during a Cabinet meeting on Turkmenistan’s macroeconomic performance in January-April 2026, held via digital system.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.