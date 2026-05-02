Diplomatic corps representatives visit "Zerti" Agro-Industrial Park in Lachin (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the "Zerti" Agro-Industrial Park in Lachin, Trend reports.

On Saturday, the diplomats were briefed on the operations of the park’s various facilities, including garment, furniture, and shoe factories. The visit also included an overview of enterprises producing essential oils, animal husbandry units, as well as greenhouse and nursery complexes functioning within the park.

The visit of the diplomatic corps to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other officials representing 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the trip.

This marks the 21st visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories. Such delegations are instrumental in providing an objective perspective on the scale of reconstruction projects and the tangible results achieved in these regions. The diplomats arrived in the Lachin district on the second day of their tour through the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.