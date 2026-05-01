Azerbaijan’s ICTA attends in telecommunications regulators meeting in Budapest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives of Azerbaijan’s regulatory authority for telecommunications and postal services, the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), participated in a meeting of telecommunications regulators organized by Hungary’s National Media and Info communications Authority in Budapest, Trend reports via the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.

During the event, participants discussed current issues related to roaming services, broadband internet monitoring, the activities of regulatory authorities, the draft law on digital networks, market oversight, and end-user rights.

The sessions featured a presentation on Hungary’s experience with broadband internet monitoring tools and geographic monitoring, as well as an exchange of views on international approaches to protecting end-user rights.

At the meeting, ICTA representatives shared their experience regarding the telecommunications reforms underway in Azerbaijan, the development of broadband internet, as well as work in the areas of roaming and regulation.

The participation in the event was deemed important for learning from international experience, improving regulatory mechanisms in the telecommunications sector, and strengthening regional cooperation.